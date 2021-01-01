From wm. k. walthers, inc.
52mm Pro Series High Resolution Digital Ultraviolet UV Protection Filter + Microfiber Cloth
Advertisement
52mm HD Filter for Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony, Sigma, Tamron & More Brands This ultimate clear uv filter will not affect color balance. It protects lenses from expensive front element damage Reduces lens flare and ghosting for Nikon AF-S Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G DX Lens, Nikon 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G ED II AF-S DX Zoom-Nikkor, Nikon AF-S DX VR Zoom-Nikkor 55-200mm f/4-5.6G IF-ED, Nikon 40mm f/2.8G AF-S DX & More Lenses