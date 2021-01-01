Get more out of your garage with NewAge Products Pro Series collection of storage solutions, engineered for strength, and designed with the premium features and modern look of a garage showroom. Our Pro Series Cabinets are built with heavy-duty steel frames, double-walled doors, and adjustable shelving and leveling legs, for a premium storage configuration that adapts to your space and needs. Integrated full-length handles offer a clean, space-saving design for the lockable doors, while soft-close hinges and extra-strong ball bearing drawer slides give easy access to your tools and gear. The Pro Series Mobile Utility Cart (assembly required) gives you a portable work cart for with adjustable shelving, a removeable half-width tool tray with adjustable dividers and four included small parts bins. A perfect solution for bringing your tools to your work area. NewAge Products Pro Series collection is the ideal all-in-one solution to your garage organization needs. NewAge Products Pro Series 92-in W x 84.75-in H Black Steel Garage Storage System Stainless Steel | 64334