From newage products

NewAge Products Pro Series 92-in W x 84.75-in H Black Steel Garage Storage System Stainless Steel | 64334

$2,059.99
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Get more out of your garage with NewAge Products Pro Series collection of storage solutions, engineered for strength, and designed with the premium features and modern look of a garage showroom. Our Pro Series Cabinets are built with heavy-duty steel frames, double-walled doors, and adjustable shelving and leveling legs, for a premium storage configuration that adapts to your space and needs. Integrated full-length handles offer a clean, space-saving design for the lockable doors, while soft-close hinges and extra-strong ball bearing drawer slides give easy access to your tools and gear. The Pro Series Mobile Utility Cart (assembly required) gives you a portable work cart for with adjustable shelving, a removeable half-width tool tray with adjustable dividers and four included small parts bins. A perfect solution for bringing your tools to your work area. NewAge Products Pro Series collection is the ideal all-in-one solution to your garage organization needs. NewAge Products Pro Series 92-in W x 84.75-in H Black Steel Garage Storage System Stainless Steel | 64334

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com