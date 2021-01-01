Dorcy Pro Series 3 AAA 200-Lumen Pocket Work Light with Swiveling Magnetic Clip, Multicolored

The Dorcy 41-2620 Pro Series 3AAA 200-Lumen Pocket Work Light with Swiveling Magnetic Clip is a great addition to any toolbox for easy hands-free lighting at the click of a button. This 200-Lumen area light is constructed of durable ABS plastic and a rubber spray finish that's made to stand up to the wear and tear of everyday use. The 41-2620 features a strong 180 degree swiveling magnetic clip for directional hands-free use and a rubber booted top on/off button switch to protect the light from environmental debris. Sold in a 16 piece display and features 4 colors each-Red, Black, Yellow, Blue. Dorcy International offers an expansive range of lighting products and continues to evolve with new market demands, ranging from LED technology and fashion to leadership in new product development. Dorcy's complete packaging and distribution center is located right here in the USA in Columbus, Ohio. Dorcy International has been making flashlights for over 55-years and is proud to be business partners with many of the world's largest retailers. Color: Multicolored.