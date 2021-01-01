Weston Pro Series 64 oz. 10-Speed Black Blender with 4 Preprogrammed Settings, Silver

Weston believes in reconnecting with real food. We make products to help you do that. With our new professional series blender you can add more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains to your diet with breakfast smoothies, nut butter for sandwiches, afternoon green juice pick-me-ups, and creamy hot soups for dinner. . Our unique grain program provides freshly ground whole grains for breads, muffins and more. Our professional series blender combines powerful blending with versatility in the kitchen with pulse function, infinite speed dial for ultimate control, and four program settings for walk-away convenience. You can grind grain to make your own flour, process fresh veggies into hot soups in a matter of minutes or make healthy smoothies on the fly. The extra-large 64 ounce BPA-free container is shatterproof and holds enough for family-size servings of whole food deliciousness or just as easily blends a smoothie for one. An all-metal drive and stainless steel blade easily powers through frozen fruits, nuts, and ice. Built to provide years of blending, the blender is backed by an eight-year limited warranty. Blend your own special combination of ingredients or use the included recipe book with recipes for soups, breads, salads and smoothies. Each included recipe offers fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors, and easy blending steps. With Weston you can control exactly what ingredients are going into your food and body.