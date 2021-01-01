From onlinehawk
Pro Otg Power Cable Works For Huawei Y3 Ii With Power Connect Any Compatible Usb Accessory With Microusb Cable!
Advertisement
Finally, an outstanding quality grade cable for your Huawei Y3 II at a reasonable price! Now you can power and connect your Huawei Y3 II For data transfer with role swapping abilities, this customer cable is for those on the GO and want reliability NOW! Operate small USB peripherals by plugging in the adapter cable which transforms your mobile or portable device ina USB capable unit. BUY NOW - NEWEST VERSION NOW AVAILABLE!