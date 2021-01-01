USA Pan Pro Line Non-Stick Extra Large Cookie Sheet

Our commercial-quality bakeware features a unique textured surface that promotes ideal air circulation and a double-duty nonstick Americoat and silicone glaze finish for clean food release. Durable folded construction with heavy-gauge wire is warp-resistant and rustproof. Due to this extra large cookie sheet's heat efficiency, we suggest monitoring the oven temperature and cooking time for the first few uses, then making adjustments to recipes as necessary. View all USA Pan Products Aluminized steel and wire Nonstick Americoat and silicone glaze finish Oven safe to 450 degrees Use only with wood, silicone or plastic utensils Do not cut baked goods while they are in the pan Hand wash