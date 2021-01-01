Welcome someone into your business and offer them a seat on one of our comfortable Pro-Line II® Deluxe Stacking chairs. This sturdy Titanium finish chair features a breathable ProGrid® Back with built-in lumbar support and Coal FreeFlex® padded fabric seat and come complete with Nylon armrests and dual wheel carpet casters. Designed to be stackable to save precious office space when not in use, our GreenGuard indoor air quality certified chairs are backed by a limited lifetime warranty, so customers and employees alike will enjoy using your chairs for years to come. Office Star Products Pro-Line II Coal Contemporary Desk Chair in Black | 84540-30