Office Star Products Pro-Line II 25.3 in. Width Big and Tall Black Upholstery Ergonomic Chair with Wheels

The ultimate in comfort and affordability, youll be ready to take on the day with this mesh office chair. A breathable mesh back with built in lumbar support and soft, padded seat cradles your body throughout the work day letting you keep your focus and stay productive. Multiple adjustments make it easy to customize your seating experience, from seat height, to tilt, to arm height, to back height. Stay on task and on budget with the Pro-Line II Managers Chair. Color: Black.