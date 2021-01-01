From palm inc.
Pro Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with Miranda MIR SLR Lens to Canon EOS EF EFS Mount DSLR Camera Body with Gen10 Focus Confirmation Chip
Advertisement
Mounts a Vast Range of Vintage Workhorse Lenses to Canon EOS (EF, EF-S) Mount D/SLR Cameras Upgraded and Enhanced, Generation v10 Focus Confirmation Chips for Increased Compatability Enhanced craftsmanship and high-tolerance construction for demanding professionals; Infinity Focus or Beyond Guaranteed Precise fit and solid all-metal construction with chrome plated brass mounts for secure and solid fit; lens has no play, gap or wiggling when mounted on adapter and no adjustments required Limited 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty