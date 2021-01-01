From water gallery
Pro Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with Canon FD FL 35mm SLR Lenses to Nikon ZMount Mirrorless Camera Bodies
Advertisement
Mounts Canon FD & FL 35mm SLR lenses to Nikon Z-Mount Mirrorless Camera Body Enhanced craftsmanship and high-tolerance construction for demanding professionals; infinity focus or beyond guaranteed Precise fit and solid connection; lens has no play, gap or wiggling when mounted on adapter and no adjustments required Precision all-metal construction with chrome plated brass mounts for secure and solid fit 24 Months Warranty