From rainbow research

Pro IRIS Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with Canon EOS EF Full Frame Lenses to CMount Cameras

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compatible with Canon EOS EF (will not mount EF-S) lenses on C-mount cameras (1.000 inch thread) such as Cine, CCTV / Machine Vision / Microscopes; Infinity focus allowed Enhanced craftsmanship and high-tolerance construction for demanding professionals; Integrated de-clicked aperture iris for incoming light adjustment Precise fit and solid connection; lens has no play, gap or wiggling when mounted on adapter and no adjustments required Precision all-metal construction with chrome plated brass mount for secure and solid lens fit Limited 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com