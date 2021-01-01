From rainbow research
Pro IRIS Lens Mount Adapter Compatible with Canon EOS EF Full Frame Lenses to CMount Cameras
Advertisement
Compatible with Canon EOS EF (will not mount EF-S) lenses on C-mount cameras (1.000 inch thread) such as Cine, CCTV / Machine Vision / Microscopes; Infinity focus allowed Enhanced craftsmanship and high-tolerance construction for demanding professionals; Integrated de-clicked aperture iris for incoming light adjustment Precise fit and solid connection; lens has no play, gap or wiggling when mounted on adapter and no adjustments required Precision all-metal construction with chrome plated brass mount for secure and solid lens fit Limited 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty