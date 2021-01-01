MagnoGrip Pro Impact Extra-Large Magnetic Utility Gloves with Touchscreen Technology, Red

MagnoGrip is a manufacturer of bold magnetic work gear. Our patented Pro Impact Magnetic Utility Glove allows you to store metal parts and fasteners on the back of your hand while working. No more digging in your pockets for screws or keeping nails in your mouth. Designed to be gloves first, our Pro Impact Magnetic Utility Glove delivers superior protection and performance in a comfortable and secure fit. The palm material is enabled with Touchscreen Technology for operating smartphones and tablets. Our proprietary Maximum Feel fingertip design allows for picking up of small items without removing a glove. Use our Pro Impact Magnetic Utility Glove to conveniently store fasteners on your hand for easy access while you work. Ideal for holding nails, screws, nuts, bolts and drill bits. Work on projects without the frustration of losing your tools or patience. Size: extra-large. Color: Red. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.