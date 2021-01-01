Pro II MC 100mm 150mm Pro II MC Soft Grad ND8 09 Glass Filter GND 100 Series GND09 8x Graduated Neutral Density Multi Coated

High Quality Square 100x150mm Optical Glass Split Gradual Graduated Neutral Density Filter ND 0.9 8X to 0. Neutral Density filters are constructed from high quality optical glass for increased optical clarity and color fidelity. Split ND Filter Reduce Exposure in selective area of the frame ie: Horizons. Equally effective in color or black and white photography and does not affect the overall coloration of the image. Reduce Exposure in Selective Area. Fits to CameraPlus 100 Square Filter Holder (Model No.: HD2500). Optional Adapter Ring 49-82mm are available (Model No.: HD2509). It Could fit to Lee Filter's Filter Holder and Cokin's Z Series Filter holder.