Monoprice Pro High Powered Blender With 6 Stainless Steel Blades, 2 Liter Capacity, 1450 Watts, 25000 rpm Motor, BPA Free And Dishwasher Safe From Strata Home Collection

Powerful:The heart of this blender is a 1450-watt motor made with 100% copper and NSK double metal bearings for improved motor lifespan. peed Control:Accurately adjust speed to 10 different settings to achieve a variety of textures and results. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so youre in complete control. Lid with Tamper:The blender provides a secure-fitting lid that keeps ingredients neatly contained during the blending process. A removable cap in the middle of the lid allows you to safely add liquids or other ingredients, while simultaneously blending, or use the included tamper to tamp ingredients into the blend. Large Capacity:The 2-liter container is ideal for blending medium to large amounts of ingredients. Monoprice not only stands behind every product we sell with a 1 year replacement warranty, we offer a 30-day money back guarantee as well! If the product you purchase does not satisfy your needs, send it back for a full refund., Weight: 11.78 Pounds, Manufacturer: Monoprice