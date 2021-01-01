From pc power and cooling
Pro Headset Headworn Microphone MICJ 071S Compatible with AKG Samson Wireless Transmitter Mini XLR 3Pin Connector
Advertisement
Sweat and Dust-Proof Made Primarily for Indoor and Outdoor Activities Professional Vocal Pickup, Pristine Audio Quality, Omni-directional Condenser Microphone Mini XLR TA3F Connector Compatible With AKG DPT 70, DPT 700, PT 40, PT 45, PT 60, PT 80, PT 81, PT 400, PT 450, PT 470, PT 4000, PT 4500 / Samson UT1L, VT2L Wireless Microphone System Designed for Broadcasters, TV Presenters, Lecturers, Musicians, Actors, Singers, and Any Other Applications Requiring Minimum Microphone Visibility with Maximum Comfortability