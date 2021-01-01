Thermador Pro Grand Professional 48" Freestanding Dual Fuel Natural Gas Range PRD48WISGU

48" Smart Freestanding Dual Fuel Range with Home Connect, True Convection Cooking, Patented Star® Burners, Self-Clean Mode, Hydraulic SoftClose Doors, ExtraLow® Burner, Metal-Knobs, QuickClean Base®, Continuous Cast Iron Grates, Hidden Bake Element, Large Viewing Window, Telescopic Rails, Timer, Steam and Convection Modes, and Sabbath Mode. Gives you access to all the relevant information at any time. It can not only switch your appliances on and off, but it can also select programs, adjust timers, set appliances to the eco-mode and much more. True Convection has a heated fan system that's great for baking and boiling, heat is distributed thoroughly and food cooks more evenly. Shape delivers superior flame spread for even heating and a reduced cold spot. Avoid the time and door locking required for conventional self-clean ovens. Prevent slamming for an ultra smooth closing. Maintains low temperature for keeping food warm or simmering delicate sauces through the use of their on and off burner cycle. Made from durable high-quality material and well-tested by the manufacturer. Thermador made cleaning the porcelain cooktop easy with the raised pedestal burner and a teardrop emboss. Heavy duty cast iron grates make transferring heavy pots and pans over your burners easy. Exposed bake elements have an irregular surface with hard-to-reach areas that are difficult to keep clean. Whirlpool brand places the bake element beneath the oven floor, creating a smooth, even surface that is easy to wipe clean. With its large viewing window, you can conveniently watch the cooked food inside. Telescopic Rails These rails feature a telescoping ball-bearing design for smooth opening and closing. Program the unit to turn on or off at any time. The oven offers three distinct cooking variations: Steam only, Convection only or Steam & Convection Cooking which makes food crisp on the outside and moist on the inside, just like it was being served at a 5-star restaurant. Star-K Kosher Certified for use on the Jewish Sabbath and other religious holidays. 4.9 cu. ft. Capacity (Large Oven). 1.6 cu. ft. (Smaller Oven). 400 Watt Warming Drawer. 3 Large Telescopic Racks. 1 Small Telescopic Rack. 2000 Watt Bake Power. 4000 Watt Broil Power. 2750 Watt Convection Power. 1800 Watt Steam Bowl Element. 2750 Watt Steam Convection. Energy Source: Gas and Electric. Plug Type: No Plug. Power Cord Length: Purchase Separately. Gas Supply: 3/4". Broiler Element Location: Top. Secondary Oven Capacity: 1.6 cu. ft. Frequency: 60 Hz. Oven Watts: 4000 Watts. Highest Burner Output: 22000 BTU. Induction: Yes. Burners / Elements: 7. Burners: 6. Elements: 1. Cooktop Control Type: Knobs. Downdraft Ventilation: No. Cast Iron Grates: Yes. French Top: No. Oven Capacity (Lg / Sm): 4.9 / 1.6 cu. ft. Cooking Modes Large Cavity: Bake, Convection Bake, True Convection, Convection Roast, Roast, Convection Broil, Broil. Cooking Modes Small Cavity: Proof, Keep Warm, Steam Programs, True Convection, Slow Cook, Defrost, Reheat, Steam Convection, Steam. Sabbath (Lg / Sm): Yes / Yes. Self-Clean (Lg / Sm): Yes / Yes. Telescopic Rack(s) (Lg / Sm): 3 / 0. Interior Lights (Lg / Sm): 2 / 1. Bake Power (Lg / Sm): 2000 W / NA. Broil Power (Lg / Sm): 4000 W / NA. Convection Power (Lg / Sm): 2750 W / NA. Steam Bowl Element: 1800 W. Steam Convection: 2750 W. Warming Drawer: 400 W. Home Connect™ (Wi-Fi Enabled): Yes, Large Oven Only. Lg Cavity Interior Dimensions (HxWxD): 16 3/8" x 24 1/4" x 21 1/2". Lg Cavity Usable Dimensions (HxWxD): 12" x 22 1/2" x 19 1/2". Sm Cavity Interior Dimensions (HxWxD): 10 1/4" x 14 1/4" x 17 3/8". Sm Cavity Usable Dimensions (HxWxD): 9 5/8" x 12" x 16". Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 and XLO. Front Left Burner BTU: 22000 and XHI / XLO. Back Center Burner BTU: 15000. Front Center Burner BTU: 18000. Right Back Center Burner BTU: 15000 and XLO. Right Front Center Burner BTU: 18000 and XLO. Far Right 12" Induction: 3600 W. Approximate Shipping Weight: 486 lbs. Net Weight: 466 lbs. Interior Width: 24 1/4". Interior Height: 16 3/8". Interior Depth: 21 1/2". Width: 47 15/16". Height: 35 3/4" - 36 3/4". Depth: 27 7/8". Cutout Height Size: 35 3/4" - 36 3/4". Cutout Width Size: 48". Cutout Depth Size: 24" - 25 1/8". Volts: 240/208 V. Amps: 50 A. Limited Warranty, Entire Appliance, Parts and Labor: 2 Year.