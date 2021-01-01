Advertisement
Homax pro grade, 25 Oz, orange peel, oil based, wall texture spray paint, with dual control, perfect tool to help you repair damaged orange peel textured walls and get professional results, features adjustment of both pressure and pattern which makes this convenient and simple to use, provides portable and convenient delivery of A full range of interior orange peel textures to achieve an invisible repair on interior wall surfaces, fast dry, tinted, lower odor, no prime, no compressor, mixing or hopper gun required, ready to paint in 30 minutes, ergonomic grip reduces fatigue, coverage up to 125 Sq. Ft. Homax Pro Grade 25-oz Tinted/White Orange Peel Wall Texture | 4555