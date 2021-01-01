From sedona labs
Pro Flight Rudder Pedals
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Self-centring pedals with adjustable damping / Foot rests adjust to fit all sizes and include non-slip materials Precise rudder and braking control / Tension adjustment - choose resistance to suit the way you fly Partial metal construction for long life Smart Technology programming software allows gamers to configure their controls to suit their preferred gaming style for flight and space sim Connectivity: USB 2.0 Works with: Windows XP, XP64 and Vista (all versions) Windows 7