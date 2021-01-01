From martin universal design
Martin Universal Design Pro-Draft Deluxe Adjustable Parallel Straightedge Board, 16" x 21", White Melamine, 1 Each (U-PEB1621K), Small
The only parallel straightedge board utilizing an anti-warp aluminum body straightedge for strength and stability Equipped with a five-position adjustable stand to create a 10 to 45 degree angle Each side of the unit has large knobs for adjusting the straight-edge to align with the artwork/drawing and stay parallel High resin particle board to prevent board breakage Includes comfortable easy-to-grip handle for easy transport