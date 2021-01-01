Good 'n' Fun Pro Dips Natural Rawhide with Beef & Liver Flavor Dog Chews, 7-in, 2 count

Good 'n' Fun has taken rawhide to the next level with their flavor-dipped Pro Dips Natural Rawhide with Beef & Liver Flavor Dog Chews. These gourmet treats are made with rawhide from premium grass-fed beef. For an extra boost of mouthwatering flavor, each end has been hand dipped in real beef and liver basting. It’s no wonder these chews are preferred 9 to 1 over traditional, non-flavored beef hide. Good ‘n’ Fun provides long-lasting entertainment and a healthy way to satisfy your dog’s natural chewing urges.