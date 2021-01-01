Design House Pro Ball Bed and Bath Door Knob, Polished Brass

The Design House 782599 Ball Bed and Bath Knob is used in bedrooms and interior applications and features a turn button on the inside knob (no keyed device on the outside knob). This knob can be opened in the case of an emergency by depressing or turning the locking mechanism on the inside. This unit is finished in polished brass, designed for left or right hand doors and fits the two most common backsets in the U.S. (2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch). Use this knob on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors with a cross bore 2-1/8 in dia or edge bore 1-1/16 in dia. (1 in. x 2-1/4 in. radius corner faceplate). Use this knob on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors with a cross bore 2-1/8 in dia or edge bore 1-1/16 in dia. (1 in. x 2-1/4 in. radius corner faceplate). The Design House 782599 Ball Bed and Bath Knob comes with a 5-year limited mechanical and finish warranty to protect against defects in material and workmanship.