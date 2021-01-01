From qualgear
QualGear Pro-AV Projector Mount Kit with a Single Joist Ceiling Adapter, 3 in. 1.5 in., Black
Advertisement
TheQualGear QG-KIT-CA-3IN-B includes a professional grade projector mount (QG-PM-050-B), a 3 in. long 1.5 in. NPT threaded pipe (QG-PRO-PM-3FT-B) and a flush ceiling adapter (QG-PRO-PM-CA-B), providing a sleek installation while hiding all your cable routing. Constructed out of durable cold rolled steel and covered by a scratch-proof epoxy powder coated plastic decorative cover. The kit is composed of 3 separate product which are packaged together. Includes full color instruction manual, pre-sorted hardware pack and ceiling drilling template.