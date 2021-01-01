Logitech PRO 910-005439 Gaming Optical Mouse, Black

Built for extreme performance, the Logitech PRO gaming mouse includes the HERO 16K sensor and mechanical switches with Spring Button Tensioning System in a lightweight design..Optical gaming mouse with a comfortable design for everyday use at home or in the office.Compatible with USB and may be used with a variety of devices.Optical mouse allows you to have complete control over cursor movement.2-year manufacturer limited warranty.Six programmable buttons for personalized setup, speed, and enhanced functionality.Optical sensor with 16000 dpi resolution ensures reliable tracking.Wired connectivity for accuracy and dependability