Greenworks PRO 80V 16 in. Brushless Chainsaw with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger, CS80L211

Greenworks is starting a revolution in outdoor power equipment starting with its Greenworks Pro 80V Li-Ion MAX system. Combined with our Brushless motor, this is the highest voltage, gas equivalent, commercial grade cordless outdoor power tool system in the industry. Featuring the simple electric start, light weight designs and quieter motor, professionals and heavy DYI'rs can now tackle tough jobs through variable terrain without the hassle of gas, fumes, heavy gear or delicate maintenance needs of gas powered engines. The evolution of Greenworks lithium-ion technology and designs have made it possible for professionals to get their jobs done by simply snapping in a battery and pressing a button while delivering high performance power and longer run time to get the job done. Greenworks Pro 80V Li-Ion MAX System features a Jet Blower, 18-inch Chainsaw, Hedge Trimmer, String Trimmer, Lawn Mower. With Greenworks, we understand that it's not just a tool, it's your life.