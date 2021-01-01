PRO 7Piece Wired Dynamic KitKick Bass TomSnare Cymbals Microphone Setfor Drums Vocal Other InstrumentComplete with Thread Clip Inserts Mics Holder.

HIGH PERFORMANCE: Each Microphone piece is tuned to capture everything from low end punch to sensitive / flat sound. The big drum microphone is designed for bass drums & low frequency instruments, the small drum mic is for Tom & snare drums & the overhead condenser mics are for cymbals, pianos, & vocals. COMPACT & VERSATILE: This instrumental microphone kit by Pro is designed for just about any set of drums or other musical instruments & the Compact size of the microphones makes it ideal for close recording. COMPATIBILITY: Each instrument microphone is designed with the standard thread 3/8' or 5/8' to match all types of microphone stand. Drum mount is also universal & can be attached to most drum rims. All mics comes with standard XLR connectors to allow compatibility with most audio instruments. CONVENIENT CARRY CASE: A convenient & lightweight carry case protects your mini microphones & allow for quick setup & safe transport. Inc