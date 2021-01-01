From ommage sleep

PRO 70 Cardioid Condenser Lavalier/Instrument Microphone

$207.77
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Miniature condenser microphone is ideal for both vocal and acoustic guitar applications Natural and articulate vocal reproduction when used as a clip-on lavalier-clothing clip included Excels in pickup of acoustic guitar with included instrument adapter Cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source Operates on battery or phantom power and includes low-frequency roll-off

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com