AcuRite Pro 5-in-1 Color Weather Station with Wind and Rain

Plan the day with confidence with your own weather and weather prediction information - pinpoint accuracy right from your own backyard. The AcuRite Professional Weather Station uses patented Self-Calibrating Technology to provide your personal forecast of 12 to 24 hour weather conditions. Self-Calibrating Forecasting is generated from weather data measured by a sensor in your yard - giving you the most accurate forecast available for your exact location. The illuminated display features three different lighting settings, ensuring you can easily read the information you want at a glance. Select a lighting preference manually, or choose auto dim mode. In auto dim mode, the display automatically adjusts its brightness based on time of day and year. The high-precision 5-in-1 weather sensor accurately measures five different conditions, including rainfall, wind speed and wind direction, outdoor temperature and humidity, giving you comprehensive data about the elements surrounding your home. One-year limited warranty. It's more than accurate, it's AcuRite.