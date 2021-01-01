White Pro 4 Outlet Power Strip Sur Protector 3 Extension Cord with Flat Plug 560 Joules 21A USB Charging Ports Wall Mount Keyholes 41385 3 Ft

Convenience Four grounded outlets and two USB ports provide convenient charging for phones, tablets, laptops and other devices, while the 3-foot extension cord with flat plug extends reach without long, messy cables Ultra Char Technology Chars USB devices up to 35% faster than standard 5W charrs and shares 2.1A between 2 USB ports Sur Protection This power strip sur protector has a 560 Joule Protection Rating with Automatic Shutdown Technology ensure your electronics stay safe and stop power to devices when sur protection expires Protect Your Wallet $50,000 Connected Equipment Warranty allows for peace of mind and security against unexpected events Trusted Brand: is the #1 brand in Sur Protection Number of Power Outlets: 4