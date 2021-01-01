Pro 2 VMC4030P100NAR Wireless Home Security Camera Rechargeable Night Vision IndoorOutdoor 1080p 2Way Audio Wall Mount AddOn Camera White Renewed

Add-on Camera only - Base Station Required 100% Wire-free and Weather-resistant- Free of power cords hassles to place your camera where you need it indoor or outdoor(IP65) Rechargeable Batteries - Pro cameras include rechargeable batteries that support fast charging 2-Way Audio - Built-in mic and speaker enable push-to-talk capability, so you can listen in and talk back 7 Days of Free Cloud Recordings - Pro comes with rolling 7-day cloud recordings. Live stream or view recorded video and audio for up to 7 days Works with Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant - View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more Smart adds powerful intelligence to your cameras. Customize alerts to detect people, specific zones, and contact emergency responders right from your smartphones lock screen (optional service, includes 1-month trial)