From rockstar games
Pro 2 VMC4030P100NAR Wireless Home Security Camera Rechargeable Night Vision IndoorOutdoor 1080p 2Way Audio Wall Mount AddOn Camera White Renewed
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately). 100% Wire-free - Free of power cords and wiring hassles 1080p HD - High quality video with sharper and brighter details Activity Zones - Highlight areas in your camera's view where you want to receive motion alerts (Available when plugged in and used indoors) Optional 24/7 Continuous Video Recording - Upgrade to keep nonstop recordings in the cloud (Available when plugged in and used indoors) 3-Second Look Back - Capture activity 3 seconds before a triggered event (Available when plugged in and used indoors) Works with Alexa/Echo Show/Fire TV/Google Assistant - View your live video with a simple voice command. Works with IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and more. Wireless range:300+ feet line of sight Smart adds powerful intelligence to your cameras. Customize alerts to detect people, sp