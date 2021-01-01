Pro 154 Inch Retina Clear Case Sunflower Yellow Floral 3D Effect Hard Case Cover Model A1398 with Retina Display NO CDROM Drive

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBLEONLY compatible with Apple 15.4 Inches Pro (Model: A1398) released 2012-2015. Please find the exact model number (starting with A:XXXX) at the bottom of your Mac Book before purchase. KEYBOARD COVER INCLUDEDYou will recieve two pieces of case and one keyboard cover in one package. Perfect protection for your computer, both in and out. PINK ROSE FLOWERVivid cute watercolour pink rose flower printed on a matte rubberized see through clear hard shell case makes this case the most beautiful choice for your A1398 Pro 15.4'. This is good apple laptop case for women and girls as gift. FAST HEAT DISSIPATIONThis case is designed with two rows of bottom ventilation, allowing safe heat disbursement, help your staying cool. The four rubber feet also create a thin layer of air between your and the desk. Four anti-slip silicone feet keeps your firmly in place. TWO PIECES DESIGNTwo pi