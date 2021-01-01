Pro 15 Inch Case Left Brain and Right Brain Mac Cover Printing Keyboard Cover Screen Protector ONLY for Old Pro 15 CD Drive 20082012 Model A1286.

Best Quality Guranteed. PRO 15 INCH CASE: Plastic Hard Case is for Old Pro 15 Inch CD-ROM (Model: A1286, Version 2008-2012). Please check the model number 'A1xxx' on the back of the before purchasing. Not compatible with any previous model of the. NEW DESIGN FEATURES: NO Cut Out design, Apple Logo shines through the case design. You can always turn the on/off. Transparency varies by color. Fully ventilated, safely cooled, full access to all buttons and features. The design is easy and convenient. Plug in the cable or headphones without removing the case. SUITABLE SIZE: The case size: 14.5 x 10 x 1 inch, the Old Pro 15 Inch with CD-ROM Dimension: 14.3 x 9.8 x 0.9 inch. PLASTIC EXTERIOR MATERIAL: A high-quality, soft coating provides a smooth surface and a good touch while protecting your equipment from scratches and scratches. Includes matching color keyboard cover. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our packag