Pro 11 Keyboard Case 2020 2nd Gen 2018 1st GenDingrich Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard with Magnetic Smart Case CoverSupport Apple Pencil Charging.

Best Quality Guranteed. Pro 11 2020 New Release CompatibilityExclusively designed for New Pro 11 2nd Gen 2020 Release(Model Number: Model NO. A2228/A2231/A2230/A2068).It also fit for Pro 11 2018(Model NO. A1934/A1979/A1980) Ultra-thin Detachable KeyboardThe keyboard case for pro 11 2020 is equipped with an ultra-thin wireless Bluetooth keyboard, and the keyboard made from quality ABS material, well-spaced keys and spring mechanism underneath offer better tactile response for users Multiple Viewing AnglesThe design of the pro 11 inch keyboard case can transform your into a laptop or your favorite book. Perfect for working, writing, or watching videos Auto Sleep & WakeAuto sleep/wake feature works seamlessly and smoothly to help extend your s battery life. Automatically wake or put your pro 11 Inch 2020 tablet to sleep when the lid is opened or closed. Easy operation and energy-saving Package & Warranty - c