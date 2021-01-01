From house of hampton
'Prize Peonies II' Oil Painting Print
An integral part of interior design, wall art creates focal points that draw the eye and pull whole rooms together into a cohesive theme. Showcasing blooming watercolor peonies in lovey pinks and purples, this oil painting print brings the beauty of the outdoors in. It’s an ideal piece for formal dining areas, family rooms, and beyond. Made in the USA, this wall art is printed on canvas and wrapped over a wood sub-frame. Format: Wrapped Canvas, Size: 18" H x 27" W x 1.5" D