From modway
Privy Gold Charcoal Gold Stainless Steel Performance Velvet Counter Stool Set of 2 EEI-4155-GLD-CHA
Glam Deco Kitchen Counter Stool Set of 2Soft Polyester Fabric UpholsteryGold Stainless Steel Geometric BaseElegant Biscuit TuftingNon-Marking Foot CapsNo Assembly RequiredCounter Stool Weight Capacity: 331 lbs.Maximize your dining room decor with Privy Counter Stool Set of 2. A glam deco kitchen counter stool, Privy features soft and stain-resistant performance velvet upholstery for a streamlined modern look. This counter height stool rests atop a sleek gold stainless steel geometric base with a footrest that will elevate your dining experience. No assembly required. Counter Stool Weight Capacity: 331 lbs Set Includes: Two - Privy Gold Stainless Steel Counter Stool