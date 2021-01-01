From fellowes
Fellowes PrivaScreen Privacy Filter for Apple iPad mini 2/3 - Landscape (4815501)
Blacks out screen image when viewed from the side to prevent prying eyes from reading your screen, while keeping a crystal clear screen image from straight-on view Clear front view - total blackout side view in landscape orientation Protects screen from scratches and fingerprints and features easy attach corner tabs for trouble-free attachment Privacy filter fits Apple iPad mini 2/3 TAA Compliant This item's packaging will indicate what is inside and cannot be hidden.