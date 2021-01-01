Privacy Screen Protector Fully Removable AntiGlare Scratch Resistant BubbleFree FingerprintProof for Apple ipad air 3 2019 ipad pro 105 2017

Best Quality Guranteed. PRIVACY: Limits viewing angle to +/- 30 degrees, hiding confidential information from anyone trying to look from the side PROTECT YOUR EYES: The Privacy Filter not only protects your data but also your eyes by blocking 30% blue light and relieve eye strain EASY INSTALLATION: Simple and easy 100% bubble-free installation, can be washed and reapplied repeatedly Bullet Point ANTI-GLARE: Suppress the light reflection. Making your iPad both a perfect reading companion and a journal, even under the bright sun SCRATCH RESISTANT: The hard coat treatment of a pencil hardness of 3H can prevent the surface of the film from being scratched