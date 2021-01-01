Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone X Xs New Generation Tempered Glass 3Pack

NEW GENERATION. Doesn't darken the screen, no need to adjust the brightness. Save the battery life! FEATURES of Aura Shield tempered glass: 3D-touch support and anti-fingerprint coating, 9H hardness for maximum protection, shatter-proof. 15% thinner than others LIFETIME warranty covers manufacturing defects and installations errors. Also, if for any reason you are not completely satisfied with the products you receive from us, you will receive a full, no-questions-asked refund. DESIGNED for iPhone X, Xs and 11 Pro only (5.8 inch screen size) MEDIUM degree of darkening. If you need a higher level of privacy, just decrease the brightness of your iPhone screen Please note: privacy protection works when the phone is in a vertical orientation (portrait mode) only. Due to the rounded design of the iPhone screen, the protector does not cover the entire screen