From general
[2 Pack] Privacy Screen Protector Compatible With Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' Tempered Glass, Anti Spy [Easy Installation Frame][Precise Cutout] Bubble.
Advertisement
Screen Surface Description: Smooth: Material: Tempered Glass Screen Size: 6.7 Inches Compatible Devices: Iphone 12 Pro Max 5G Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7' Item Hardness: 9H [Privacy Protection] Made From The High Quality Privacy Tempered-Glass, Screen Is Only Visible To Persons Directly In Front Of Screen And Not Affect Power. [Automatic Fit] Easy Installation With Nano-Electrostatic Automatic Adsorption Technology, No Trouble Installing. [Highly Respond] Ultra Thin Protector Provide A Highly Respond Experience And Smooth Screen. [Lifetime Protection] Provide Lifetime Protection For All Of Our Screen Protector, If Any Problem About The Problem, Just Simply Contact Us.