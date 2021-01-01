Privacy Screen Filter Reversible High-transmittance 30° Invisible Anti-UV Anti-glare Film for 23' Monitor with 16:9 Aspect Ratio

Reversible Design Free to choose matte-finish surface or glossy surface with matte-finish one being anti-glare. High Transmittance With this design, it restores the original colors that the screen displays, as far as possible. Dark Screen for Others The exact front side is high-transmittance, restoring the original colors that the screen displays. And when looking from an angle (30),it may be dark or even invisible. One Privacy Screen Filter Makes More Personal Space No matter you are in office, public place, or are on the road to holiday destination, you are free from the peep from others, making you work, study or play at ease. Eye Protection It blocks UV to protect your eyes and relieve eye fatigue. Easy to Install There are 2 ways to install, choosing the one you prefer - you can either hang it up or paste it onto the screen.