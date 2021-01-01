Privacy Screen Filter 28Inch 1610 Widescreen Monitor

Best Quality Guranteed. Privacy screen helps keep screen information safe from prying eyes; ideal when flying, commuting, or working in a cafe or other public space Creates a restricted viewing angle of only 60 degrees, so facing the screen can see, but off to the side can only see a darkened screen Reduces harsh blue light for less eye strain; protects against dust and scratches; easily attaches with included bezel tabs or removable adhesive strips Reversible: choose the glossy side for an extra clarity or the matte side to minimize glare and distracting reflection Measures 23.4 by 14.6 inches; fits a 28-inch widescreen monitor (16:10); backed by an 1-year limited warranty