ACHIM Privacy Natural Cordless Light Filtering Woven Poly/Jute Roller Shade 64 in. W x 72 in. L

The Cordless Privacy Jute Shade is a simple solution for any window needing some extra privacy. The natural jute fiber is woven like fabric, it brings together texture and uncomplicated style to a light filtering jute material. It’s fabric is so pretty it can be used alone or as a base layer with your favorite curtain panel or valance. Great for any size window and any décor. The woven jute-like paper fiber is variated and includes a range of light and dark hues. Included brackets accommodate inside or outside mounting. Notice to California residents as required by Proposition 65: WARNING: This product contains & can expose one to DINP a chemical known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov/product.