Privacy Filter for 24 in Widescreen Monitor PF240W9B

Best Quality Guranteed. Microlouver technology delivers world-class effective 'black out' privacy from side views outside the 60-degree viewing angle Reversible between a glossy side and glare-reducing matte Compatible with curved displays Reduces 35% of blue light transmission from the display Helps reduce reflections so you see your screen clearly with pristine image clarity Filter Type: Frameless Fits screen sizes of 24' diagonally measured (Width 20 15/16', Height 11 13/16') Screen data is visible only to persons directly in front of the monitor. privacy technology darkens on-screen data when viewed from the side. Keeps your electronic information confidential, making it excellent for use in high traffic areas. Provides 1.5 times more effective privacy than competitive models. Helps protect your fragile LCD screen from damage Filter is reversible. Choose matte side for anti-glare or glossy side for increased clarity*