Privacy Filter for 154 Widescreen Laptop 1610 PF154W1B
Best Quality Guranteed. Keeps your personal or confidential information safe from prying eyes You'll see the information on your display while people on either side only see a darkened screen Designed to fit widescreen laptops with a diagonally measured 15 7/16' viewing screen and a 16:10 aspect ratio Actual filter dimensions are 13 1/16' wide x 8 3/16' high (332 mm x 208 mm) Includes your choice of two easy-to-use attachment methods Reversible, matte side reduces glare and reflections Lightweight, thin, frameless design Protects display from dirt, debris and scratches Cleans easily with a soft cloth and water Great for high traffic areas such as airports, airplanes, commuter trains, coffee shops and other public places Limited 1-year warranty Fits screen sizes of 15 3/8' diagonaly measured (Width 13 1/16',Height 8 3/16')