SUPERIOR Pritchard Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. Rectangle Geometric Ornamental Polypropylene Area Rug

Bring an art-deco flair to your floors with the Pritchard Area Rug. Well-made with premium, 100% Polypropylene fibers and a soft 0.24 in. pile height, this rug can handle high-traffic areas of your home while remaining cozy underfoot. This fashionable rug displays an interlinking trellis pattern that adds charm and character to your decor. The contrasting shades of black and white stand out against a soft grey backdrop and make this rug a stylish accent to your home that's modern and impressive.