Mohawk Home Prismatic Watercolor Floral Multi Transitional Theme Kids Precision Printed Runner, 2'x6', Orange & Blue

Subdued splashes of blue, pink, orange and black color the painterly inspired floral motif of Mohawk Home's Watercolor Floral Area Rug in Multicolor. This area rug, available in runners, scatters, 5x8 area rug, 8x10 area rug and other popular sizes, offers a fresh aesthetic ideal for modern kitchens, dining areas, offices, kids spaces, nurseries, classrooms, living rooms, bedrooms and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork designed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Home's exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength, stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet & Rug Institute!