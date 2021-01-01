Mohawk Home Prismatic Sullerton Brown Traditional Ornamental Oriental Precision Printed Area Rug, 10'x14', Brown & Blue

Traditional floral palmettes and embellished medallions fill the field in the highly stylized and captivating design of Mohawk Homes Sullerton Brown 10' x 14' area rug. Exude elegance and luxury with a lavishly overdyed palette of chocolate brown, charcoal gray and neutral taupe. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.