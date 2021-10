Mohawk Home Prismatic Floral Winds Yellow Transitional Floral Precision Printed Area Rug, 5'x8', Grey & Yellow

Floral is refreshed with a nod towards modern abstract art in the contemporary and colorful design of Mohawk Homes Floral Winds Area Rug in Yellow. Blossoms bloom into golden yellow, poppy red, sunset orange and pure white color over this unique designs indigo blue and gray background. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.