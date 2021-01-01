Mohawk Home Prismatic Coastal Americana Navy Transitional Patchwork Coastal Precision Printed Area Rug, 8'x10', Red & Navy

Prismatic's Coastal Americana Navy rug is reminiscent of a handmade quilt with its elegant, old-world design. Its nautical-inspired theme is brought to life with patriotic, star-spangled flair. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush Everstrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.