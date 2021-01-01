Arabesque vine scrolls and leafy palmettes find their place in the elaborately embellished medallion motif of Mohawk Homes Zephyr Blue 10' x 14' area rug. The primarily blue color palette is beautifully balanced by neutral hues of beige and cream. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk Home Prismatic 9 x 12 Blue Indoor Border Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester | Z0580 A439 108144